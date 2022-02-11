Dear M & M: I am starting a business. Explain sales taxes and my responsibilities as a business owner in Arizona. — April
Dear April: According to Investopedia, sales taxes are a “consumption tax imposed by the government on the sale of goods and services. A conventional sales tax is levied at the point of sale, collected by the retailer, and passed on to the government. A business is liable for sales taxes in a given jurisdiction if it has a nexus there, which can be a brick-and-mortar location, an employee, an affiliate, or some other presence, depending on the laws in that jurisdiction.”
In Arizona each city or county taxes differently on the sale of goods or services at different rates. The Arizona Department of Revenue has an online website you can register, file and pay sales taxes on.
The tax is called a Transaction Privilege Tax. Not all services are taxable. One should contact the Arizona Department of Revenue to find out if what you are selling is taxable in your area. They have online schedules of the various tax rates for each city and county.
Small-business owners have to be prepared and knowledgeable about their sales tax obligations. Mistakes in reporting or remitting sales taxes or even missing a scheduled payment can result in penalties or criminal charges. The pitfalls are many, and it is easy to overlook or forget something.
Remember what you are told over the phone by the Arizona Department of Revenue, your bookkeeper or from another person selling the same thing you are selling.
In Arizona, the business owner holds the ultimate responsibility to do this correctly.
I would write a letter: (Attention: Legal Department) Arizona Department of Revenue 1600 W. Monroe, Phoenix, AZ 85007 or schedule an appointment at 602-716-2367 or email aztaxhelp@azdor.gov. Describe what you are selling and where you are selling it to determine your tax liability.
