Dear M & M: I keep hearing about a recession. What is the definition of a recession? — Jan
Dear Jan: A recession is generally described as a temporary period of an economic downturn. A good indicator of a recession is when trade and industrial activity are reduced.
Usually, this is when a fall in Gross Domestic Product happens in two successive quarters. Let’s take a look at what GDP really is. Generally, GDP consists of all public and private consumption, government spending, investments, additions to private inventories, construction costs and the balance of foreign trade (exports are added imports are subtracted).
Most economists before they are going to call it a recession take into consideration other factors like high unemployment. Although we did have a decline in GDP the last two quarters unemployment continues to be just above 3%.
Investopedia remarked unemployment rises like a rocket and falls like a feather during a recession. Recession and unemployment go hand in hand. Keep your eyes on unemployment rates when the next quarters GDP numbers are released.
Most economists are tossing out the first quarter’s low GDP when defining this as a recession because unemployment numbers were so low. Remember, unemployment during the first two quarters was just above 3%. Many are saying as we get closer to 5% unemployment with falling GDP, watch out. Source: Investopedia
