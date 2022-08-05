Purchase Access

Dear M & M: I keep hearing about a recession. What is the definition of a recession? — Jan

Dear Jan: A recession is generally described as a temporary period of an economic downturn. A good indicator of a recession is when trade and industrial activity are reduced.

