Dear M & M: Credit scores and credit reporting is all confusing to me. What are the credit reporting agencies I should be concerned with? What do I need to check on and why? — Jack
Dear Jack: Credit reports show your payment history, loans, current debt. They show where you work, past history from lawsuits to bankruptcy. One needs to check regularly to make sure all the information is correct.
At AnnualCreditReport.com you are entitled to a free credit report from the three credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian or TransUnion. You can call 877-322-8228. You can also complete the Annual Credit Report Request Form and mail it to Annual Credit Report Request Service, P.O. Box 105281, Atlanta, GA 30348-5281.
Credit scores are important; they show how you have dealt with credit in the past. It determines if someone will even loan you money, terms of the loan and interest rates you will pay.
You need to check to make sure the information is correct. If your request to get an annual free credit report is denied, work with that particular credit reporting agency to find out why. It could be simple as something filled out on the form is inaccurate or missing.
If you cannot resolve the issue, connect with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The higher the score the better. Most lenders are looking for a score above 700.
