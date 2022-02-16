Dear M & M: Explain marketing and what I should do to not fail in my business. – Sam
Dear Sam: A question to answer: How can you attract enough customers who are ready, willing, and able to buy your products and services at a price that will yield you a profit?
As the business climate changes, new doors open and old doors close shut. One of the keys to marketing is to know what you sell, to which market, and in what fashion. Think of the marketing process like concocting a stew — you need a few ingredients, some tools and time to let the flavors blend.
Selectivity is important, you can’t be everything to everyone. However, you need to be flexible to add small changes so your stew isn’t dull, bland or useless. When developing or carrying out a marketing plan, the more experience or knowledge one has the more likely your marketing efforts will be successful.
Yes, there is a direct correlation. Roger Babson, the financier who predicted the 1929 stock market crash. said this: "Experience has taught me there is one chief reason why some people fail and others succeed. The difference is not one of knowing, but of doing."
A successful person is not so superior in ability as in action. Success is doing what you know you should do.
Today, I am going to give you some of the ingredients and tools to make your stew or marketing plan successful because of the experience you will gain by doing so. This will allow all of you to develop a marketing plan that will enable you to go out and advertise.
Before we start, let's eliminate one word: Advertise. If I could change one word in everyone’s vocabulary, this would be it (advertise = communication).
So, let's start communicating. You need to understand who you are selling to and who or what your current competition from other sellers is to compete or substitute products.
In that mix pricing, location, packaging and people all need to be considered. At the end of the day are your expenses less than the income you can receive?
The key to your success will be to do a marketing plan. Cochise College’s SBDC can help you do a marketing plan. Come see us.