Dear M & M: What social media platform should a business use? There are so many I am confused. – Dan
Dear Dan: Interesting question. It's not about should I or shouldn’t I use social media to help me and my business. It’s what social media platform should I use.
I think we need to define what your are trying to accomplish. Is it to build brand awareness or grow your mailing list? Maybe you just want to connect with existing, new or past customers? Are you just trying to boost search engine optimization?
At the end of the day probably the goal you are trying to achieve is to become more successful and drive more revenue down your sales funnel to generate more profit. From Facebook to Instagram, every platform has varying audiences using various social media platforms.
Remember, marketing is all about communicating your message in a channel your customers are listening to. Just as each platform has a different audience they all have different ways to communicate, from boosting posts to larger audiences to enabling video to tell your story better.
Engage in each platform to understand their advantages and disadvantages so you can better understand which one will work best for what you are trying to do. It’s OK to have a marketing plan to spread out the channels you are communicating in.
The main thing to remember: Is your audience listening on that channel and are you communicating to them with a meaningful message that leads to enabling them to engage? Don’t forget, the main object in any marketing message: Is your audience ready, willing and able to buy?
There are a lot of people using social media today. You need to understand how to use it to enable people to become customers or consumers of your products and services.
Don’t forget other channels to get people to buy, from newspapers to flyers. This isn’t a silver bullet one-shot deal. We all communicate in multiple channels. Why shouldn’t your marketing message tell your story to everyone willing to listen?