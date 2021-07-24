Dear M & M: Any advice going forward or lessons learned from the recent pandemic companies should be aware of? – Bill
Dear Bill: Every company is uniquely different, however there are a few lessons learned we should all consider implementing.
The first one is don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Think the supply side to the income side. Don’t rely on a single source of income. Diversification from product lines to funnels we are selling into needs to be examined and expanded.
We all saw how e-commerce increased from 13% of sales to over 30%. From drive-thru shopping at fast food restaurants to people dispensing shots all are the new norm.
Relying on selling in multiple channels should be a new lesson learned. Do you have a catalogue, buying club of the month program or maybe a wholesale line to offer distributorships to sell your products? Not only on the selling side, but how about the supply side? Do you have alternative sources to get the materials or products you need?
No longer can we afford to allow a single source for anything. More than ever we need to remain and become adaptive to change. Being flexible and willing to rapidly change to marketplace conditions will become more and more important. Successful companies will be the ones that can pivot the fastest to change. Disrupting technologies like 3-D printing, autonomous driving and clean energy transformations are coming. Global warming, future pandemics, space exploration all are going to affect the way we do business in the future.
Spend your time looking forward. What will you do to be relevant?
Take a close look at your market. Are there any gaps you could fill because someone closed?
