Dear M & M: Do you have any thoughts on leasing vs buying a space to operate out of? – John
Dear John: There are both pros and cons when it comes to comparing the good bad of a lease vs a buy situation in any business. No one has that crystal ball showing a clear path to what the future will be. Starting out with some areas on the side of buying. The main advantage of purchasing property assuming it appreciates over time is it could allow the business owner to have something to sell when they are done with the business to help fund retirement. From rental income on the property to an outright sales of the property income generated could help to fund retirement. Locking in a fixed mortgage over time will allow you to have a clear understanding of what your cost will be. In a rental situation you have less control over what the lease costs will be when your current lease expires. Owning your own building gives you more control over what goes on inside the building. If you determine you are going to lease part of the space to someone else if you own the building you are in charge to do it. If you are leasing from someone else they are in control over who occupies their space. Tax deductions from purchasing a property come from mortgage interest, property taxes and other expenses to maintain the property. Many times the upfront costs like a down payment, renovation and maintenance costs could cost more than a lease. Once you buy the property you could be locked into a longer term or obligated to continue. When you are in a one year lease. Just don’t renew and you are able to walk away. When leasing you can concentrate more on running your business. Let the owners of the property do the landscaping, trash removal, security, and all the other things to keep the building up when you are in a lease. Generally speaking that prime spot in the mall or shopping center isn’t for sale. You are going to have to negotiate a lease if you want that high traffic location in most instances. One thing you can count on almost every time is having to pay more every time you sign a new lease. The costs to move a business can be costly. Most of the time leasing is the desired short term option. When deciding on purchasing the longer the term the more desirable purchasing option will be. All dependent on market conditions and property values increasing over time.
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.