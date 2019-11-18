Dear M & M: Everyone says I need to choose a legal entity for my business. What is a legal entity and how do I know what one is best? – Dan
Dear Dan: According to the online business dictionary, a legal entity is an association, corporation, partnership, proprietorship, trust, or individual that has legal standing in the eyes of law.
A legal entity has legal capacity to enter into agreements or contracts, assume obligations, incur and pay debts, sue and be sued in its own right, and to be held responsible for its actions.
There are basically four types of legal entities within each there are several variations. Not in any order, the four general categories are non-profit, sole proprietorship, partnership and corporation. In determining which one is right for you, one needs to consider: the number of owners, acceptable liability, tax considerations, transferability, and costs to set up and cost to run.
Remember, not all costs are monetary, as some take more time to operate than others in reporting and complying with the various regulations governing each entity. It is a good idea to talk to an accountant and an attorney so the advantages and disadvantages of each entity can be explained.
A legal entity can be changed. Most companies make changes to a different legal entity because of tax considerations or liability.
Remember, sometimes changing a legal entity requires changing your business name. Changing from an LLC to a corporation might require you to drop the “LLC” at the end of your name and add “Inc.”
With all changes like this (name change), one would need to contact other local, county, state and federal licensing and taxing authorities.
Don’t forget the second part to any of these legal entities is drafting an operating agreement, partnership agreement or joint venture agreement. The operating agreement, partnership agreement or joint venture agreement will lay down the rules on how you will operate the business.
