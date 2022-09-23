Dear M & M: I am looking to borrow some money. What would a typical lender be looking for to see if I qualify? - Dan
Dear Dan: As always, every lender has different reasons to determine if you are qualified to receive a loan from their bank, credit union or online lending sources. Many factors are looked at to determine eligibility.
Here is a list they call the 5 Cs of credit, (Character, Capacity, Capital, Collateral and Conditions).
The first is Character; how have you managed debt in the past? It’s called a credit score. Every lender has their own payment history and credit score criterial to determine eligibility. The credit score they usually accept is around 700 or above.
The second factor used to determine eligibility is Capacity. What is your ability to repay the loan based on your debt-to-income ratio? How much do you owe and how much do you earn?
Capital is the third consideration. Capital includes cash, property and your assets. What is your contribution or “skin in the game”? What are you willing to put toward the loan?
Another important consideration is Collateral. If you can’t make the payments what will you use to secure the loan in case of default? Are you willing to put up your house, car or other assets to secure the loan?
Finally, the last consideration is called Conditions. Conditions refer to internal and external factors from market conditions to trends in the economy. Would you loan money to a Blockbuster video store? Maybe the town has too many coffee shops already; is there room for another one?