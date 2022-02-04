Dear M & M: What does a bank look for in determining who it lends money to? — David
Dear David: Just as each business is unique, each bank has its own lending practices.
Understanding the 5 C's of credit generally will enable you to be better informed and more qualified for a loan. Not in any order, the 5 C’s are:
Capacity — Your business ability to pay back the loan. Revenue, expenses, cash flow and timing are all part of capacity.
Capital — The cash you use to start the business. They want to see how much you are willing to invest in this enterprise.
Collateral — What are you willing to put up in case you can’t repay the loan? Remember, capital is what you have already spent. Collateral is what you are pledging to cover in case of any shortfall. No bank is going to 100% finance anything. It wants some of your skin in the game.
Conditions – What is going on in the marketplace? This could be industry, fads, management experience, competition and other factors that could influence your ability to pay.
Character is all about you. What have you done in the past from repayment of debt to your reputation of your personal and business history?
Capacity, Capital, Collateral, Conditions, Character are all considered when applying for capital.