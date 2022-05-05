Dear M & M: How can I build trust with my employees? – Dan
Dear Dan: Franklin Covey has a leadership course out right now all about inspiring employees. The following thoughts are some of the ideas they feel important to build trust.
Remember, it all centers around the thought that people matter. People probably are the most important asset in your organization.
Step one is to be truly open to listen to them. Remember they do have lives outside of work. Start caring about them as a person. Highly trusted leaders remain calm, assume good intentions and communicate optimism.
Recognize and appreciate people’s work, even in the smallest ways. Work anniversaries are a big milestone and should be celebrated. Conflicts between employees should always be handled fairly. Being upfront, clear and specific shows, you take their concerns seriously.
How about this one, following through on what you say you are going to do? Highly trusted leaders recognize and honor people’s desire for new responsibilities. Then they implement training supplying opportunities for them to grow and learn.
The No. 1 job of any leader is to inspire trust. Remember to build trust, don't break it.
“Trust is like a vase, once broken, though you can fix it, the vase will never be the same.”