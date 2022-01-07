Dear M & M: Any thoughts on top priorities for 2022 to make my business more successful? – Dan
Dear Gary: If you want more customers, top priority is providing not only good customer service, but giving the best you can do every day.
Here are some tips: Start off by listening. Pay attention to complaints. If people are spending money in your business and they are giving you feedback you need to listen. Very few businesses actually do this one, but it needs to be done. How about asking people you are doing business with, “What can I do to make it better for you today?”
One of the major things you cannot fake is sincerity. People will see right through this if you actually really don’t care. Let your customers know you genuinely are here to give them the best possible service you can. Let them know if there are any concerns or complaints.
Where do they need to go? Who do they see? Then you need to make certain someone will get back to them. I am not saying it’s time to give away the farm. Sincerely caring, asking, listening and making it better is what this is all about.
The only business you have to be better than is the business you were yesterday. All of us spend our money with people and places we like. Why not try to be a place people like?
