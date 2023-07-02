Dear M M: How do I choose the bank that’s right for me and my business? — John
Dear John: Choosing what bank is right for you is important. Remember, if you are currently banking with someone who isn’t working out, it’s time to switch.
What do you need? If you need access to capital and your bank isn’t loaning money, why would you continue to do business with them?
Everyone has different preferences. I have a few areas important to me. One is convenience. How far away are they? Are they open when I need them? Can I even find a place to park? Do they have a safe place to do a night deposit? Do they have merchant windows? Do I stand in line for hours? Is the online experience and customer support any good? What fees are they charging me?
Shop around. I like going to a place that is friendly. As a business owner you make choices every day. Finding a bank that fits your needs is worth spending some time to shop around and see who best fits what you are looking for.
From service fees to ATM fees to management fees to withdrawal or deposit fees, how much are you willing to pay?
“Banks are to the economy what the heart is to the human body. They cycle necessary capital through the whole, and they are barely noticed until pressure, necessity, or crises.” ― Hendrith Smith, “Essays on the Banking Industry.”
Spend the time. Find the bank that best fits your needs.
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
