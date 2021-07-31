Dear M&M: I am considering a digital marketing campaign. What are the steps I need to take before I do anything? — Dan
Dear Dan: Most people are confused about what to do first. We all need sales. How do we sustain them? Before you launch any marketing campaign you need to know what is your campaign goal, how much money are you willing to commit, what you are going to sell, who are you selling to and how are you going to connect with this customer willing to buy? In the process you should examine past marketing campaigns. Did they work?
Take a good look at what your competitors are doing. Once again, marketing is communicating a message to an audience willing and able to make a purchase. Some of the channels in digital marketing include websites, email, social media, organic searches, paid searches and mobile.
Do you have permission to send a potential customer an email marketing message? Does your customer even use or have that social media account you are planning to use? Have you spent money on a past campaign and don’t have a clue if you broke even or made more than what you spent on the ad?
John Wanamaker (1838-1922) was a very successful United States merchant, religious leader and political figure, considered by some to be a “pioneer in marketing.” He opened one of the first and most successful department stores in the U.S., which grew to 16 stores and eventually became part of Macy’s. He is credited with coining the phrase “Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don’t know which half.” Source: B2B Marketing Gerald Chait, Marketing by Objective.
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.