Dear M & M: How much should a business spend on advertising or marketing their business? — Joe

Dear Joe: Because marketing costs and needs vary widely it is hard to come up with a simple rule on this.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?