Dear M & M: How much should a business spend on advertising or marketing their business? — Joe
Dear Joe: Because marketing costs and needs vary widely it is hard to come up with a simple rule on this.
A popular method is to allocate a percentage of gross sales. It depends on what stage your business is in. Are you brand new to the market and no one knows you or your product? Are your competitors aggressively marketing in your area? Have sales slowed?
Many industries in which gross margins are higher, such as fragrances and pharmaceuticals, advertising percentages are higher. Industries that are very competitive, like the automotive industry, spend a lot of money as a percentage of sales.
Impulse items such as chocolate tend to spend more on advertising. Some businesses compare advertising budgets to similar businesses and estimate the competition's budget and formulate a plan based on what the competition is doing.
One thing for certain: if your sales are slow do not slow down your marketing efforts. Another important thing to do is to measure what you spend and what kind of a return on your investment you got.
Did profits increase enough to cover what you just spent? A common rule of thumb for a company selling to another business is it should spend 2% to 5% of sales on marketing and companies selling directly to the consumer generally spend 5% to 10% of sales on marketing.
Remember, this is always situational depending on industry, market and what stage your business is in.
