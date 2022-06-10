Dear M & M: Recently, I have been involved in a dispute between myself and my business partner. People are telling me to try and get the case mediated and not litigated. What are they talking about? – Jeff
Dear Jeff: Litigation is the legal conduct of a lawsuit. Mediation is a structured relief or alleviation of a dispute between all parties to resolve the conflict as an impartial third-party assists.
What does this mean? Obviously, litigation is the act to bring it through the court system, filing a lawsuit with a plaintiff, defendant, court fees and attorney fees that are all very costly. Besides all the cost of a lawsuit, the time to finally get it to trial and the uncertainty of a final decision that is binding can be painful.
Mediation is the act to try to come to a resolution between the parties to resolve the dispute. In mediation, a third party, independent of either party, tries to get both parties to agree to a resolution. Mediation is usually quicker, allowing both parties to put the dispute behind them with a satisfactory solution that they created, eliminating the anxiety and uncertainty created from the legal system with appeals, court filing fees and all that comes with going through our legal system.
When both parties can’t mitigate, sometimes the only solution to the problem is through the courts. I always say if you believe you have been wrongfully treated and you are a victim, try a lawsuit and you will really know what it feels like to be a victim.