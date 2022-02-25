Dear M & M: What is the point of a mission and vision statement and why do I need one? - Jack
Dear Jack: The mission is probably the most important thing in your business. It clearly defines what you are supposed to be doing.
What is your purpose and what do you want to accomplish? The vision is simply where you want to be in the future or how do you see your company down the road.
Most people who work for an organization don’t know the mission of the company they are working for.
Franklin Covey interviewed 4,000 people who worked for a company and asked what is your companies’ mission and vision statement? Ninety percent didn’t know it. Then when they were told what their company mission statement was, 80% of the people asked didn’t know what they could do to help achieve it.
Think about this. If you currently are working for a company, what is your company’s mission and vision? Remember, it’s the most important thing it wants to accomplish.
Do you know what you are supposed to do to help them do it? Remember, keep it short. No more than 11 words. It is a short statement about what you want to do or why you exist.
Rambling paragraphs that are vague are examples of a bad mission statement. Being concise, memorable and specific is an example of a good mission statement.
Who you are and what you do are two key elements of a mission statement. Your impact or how you go about to make changes to the future is your vision.