Dear M & M: So the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) rules changed again? What should I do? — Bob
Dear Bob: You still have to work with the lender you submitted your application with to get forgiveness. Accurate payroll records and other documentation will have to be shown. I would begin the conversation immediately to find out what documentation they will require and have a discussion with them about eligible expenses, records or receipts needed and timeframe you have to spend the money to have it forgiven. Here are some of the highlighted rule changes; Borrowers have the option to extend the 8-weeks to 24-weeks for payroll costs to retain and rehire employees. The rule requiring 75% to be used on payroll expenses has been reduced to 60% of the total loan amount. In addition, the cap for forgivable, non-payroll expenses has increased from 25% to 40% (rent, mortgage interest, utilities, telephone, internet connections, etc.). The June 30th deadline for penalties and calculations for reductions in workforce has been extended to December 31st. Another additional exceptions is where the borrower made good faith effort and can document one of the following situations; The employer was unable to rehire former employees or similarly qualified new employees, or the business was unable to restore business operations due to federal health guidelines and/restrictions related to COVID-19 could make you exempt from certain rules in regards to bringing back a percentage of your workforce to have your loan forgiven. You can now extend the loan repayment period from 2 years to 5 years. This extension of time to repay any unforgiven parts of the loan still maintains an interest rate of 1%. In addition, borrowers will be eligible for a 2-year “deferral” of employer’s share of Social Security payroll taxes. Be cautious here it says “deferral” not forgiveness. The only thing we know for certain is another rule change will probably happen before this is over. As long as you followed the rules in place when you spent the money on eligible expenses you shouldn’t have any problems getting parts of the PPP loan forgiven that were covered at the time you were following the rules in place. If you are a business that qualifies or is eligible to get a PPP loan there is still money available. Cochise College SBDC has a lender list available if your bank is not processing applications. You might not have needed this thirty or sixty days ago and didn’t bother to apply. Take a look at the next thirty or sixty days going forward. If you need it, apply. Remember, this was made to protect payroll. Employers once again are being asked to keep people working. This is one way to compensate you for doing it.