Dear M&M: Any thoughts on global trends or consumer behavior going forward in 2020 with the Pandemic still on our minds? – Jack
Dear Jack: The biggest challenge going forward will be a struggle for the workforce and employers adapting to new ways to do business. Not only are changes being made from where we work from our homes to driving to the office or traditional workplace, but considerations on how products flow from where we normally buy them to get into the hands of the end user.
Companies and employees that adapt and figure this out will survive the ones that don’t are going to have a tough time existing. Things are not going away; increased social media engagement, increased internal communications between employers and employees, changes in sales channel mixes, new tools and programs will be implemented to get the job done, everyone taking on more responsibility to do more with less.
Successful business enterprises will shift to become more environmentally and socially conscious. In order to “Build Back Better,” people will look to products and companies that are prioritizing people over profits trying to make the planet a better place. Digital commerce is taking over click, collect and delivery to your door getting more and more commonplace.
A return to rural communities away from the big city movements will continue to expand. Whether home or away digital connectivity impacts the day. Virtual interactions with people will increase from group to one-on-one conversations and training. Successful companies will engage and figure out ways of offering flexibility and provide solutions to time management.
Adopting a 24-hour service culture will be key to fulfilling consumer and employer needs. Expanding and adopting the new 24-hour demand will increase profitability to those that do it. Safety obsessed, thoughtful shifts to store brands, less willing to purchase discretionary products will continue to be some of the thoughts on consumer minds going forward.
