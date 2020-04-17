Dear M & M: I was unable to submit an application, what can I do? - Jack
Dear Jack: The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programs are saving millions of jobs, providing much-needed relief, and helping America’s small businesses make it through this challenging time. As of 13 April 2020, 10,898 PPP loans were approved for Arizona small businesses for a total of $3.5B dollars. The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the PPP based on available appropriations funding.
If you've already submitted your PPP application, please contact your lender for questions regarding application status. Also, the SBA is unable to accept new applications at this time for the EIDL COVID-19 related assistance program, including EIDL Advances, based on available appropriations funding. Applicants who have already submitted their applications will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
For a status update on your application please contact SBA Office of Disaster Assistance Customer Service at 1-800-659-2955 or by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza issued a joint statement with the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “urge Congress to appropriate additional funds for the Paycheck Protection Program — a critical and overwhelmingly bipartisan program — at which point we will once again be able to process loan applications, issue loan numbers, and protect millions more paychecks."
Please contact M & M to get on our mailing lists to keep you updated as more information develops. Source: SBA.gov
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.