Dear M & M: Why would I need a partnership agreement we trust each other? Dan
Dear Dan: Trusting each other is a good foundation. However, many times you might be thinking something entirely different than what you partner was thinking.
A partnership agreement clearly spells out the key areas of your business and sets the ground rules on how you will operate. It should clearly spell out day-to-day operations and who does what; how money is put in and taken out of the business, how disputes are resolved and who does what are some key areas that need to be understood by all parties.
What are the rules if someone decides to leave, becomes disabled, become ill or dies?
Get an attorney involved to make sure your agreement covers what is required by state laws. As a business evolves and changes partnership, agreements need to be able to evolve and change with the business.
Buyout provisions, methods to take on new partners and how you would go about liquidating or selling the organization should be included.
John D. Rockefeller once said, “A friend founded on business is better than a business founded on a friendship.”