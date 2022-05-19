Dear M & M: Any thoughts on consideration of a process I can go through to evaluate new projects or stream of income for my business? Jan
Dear Jan: I always like to consider your passion.
Sure, we need to have the money or be capitalized to be able to buy equipment, supplies or anything needed with enough working capital to make it all work. In addition, having the right market conditions in place and being aware of any complications that could occur from new competition entering the market to disrupting technologies or in today’s environment be aware of any COVID like problems that could put your plans in jeopardy.
Do you have the passion or ability to push this through when you run into roadblocks? Passion or the willingness to do the extra things won’t work if it is a bad idea. However, not having the passion or willingness to do the extra things one needs to do to make anything new work will kill the new project quickly.
Remember these two things when implementing anything new and not risking anything you can’t afford to lose. "Bird in hand" is taking a look at what you already have. This could be an existing location with space on the sales floor with shelves in the backroom that the new product can be sold on.
Another example is something already on the sales floor that isn’t selling, taking up space where something else that could sell is sitting in the backroom. How about renting out the back room or space on the sales floor to someone else if you don’t need it? Risk is something every business takes on.
There are, as you well know, varying degrees of risk. I wouldn’t risk everything I have every time I decide if I should or shouldn’t launch a new idea or product. Considerations on value, reward and risk need to be considered.
In summary, don't be afraid to take on new opportunities for additional streams of income, just consider the bird in hand and don’t risk anything you can’t afford to lose. Make certain you have the passion to want to do this.