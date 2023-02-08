Dear M & M: I am confused. Can you clear up the difference between patents, trademarks and copyrights? — Betsy
Dear Betsy: Trademarks protect symbols, words or slogans used to identify goods and services. Your company name, tagline or logo would be examples of a trademark. The purpose is to avoid confusion, prevent imitation allowing distinction from one brand to another.
Arizona has a process through the Secretary of State to protect your trademark in Arizona. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) adds protection across the United States. Remember each country has their own laws and regulations concerning protection in this area.
A patent protects processes, methods and inventions deemed novel. In the United States a patent can give the owner protection and exclusive use for up to twenty years. Patent applications must be filed with USPTO.
A copyright is applicable for creative works of art from musical compositions to literature or motion pictures. Copyrights exist from the moment you create the work, without requiring official filing. However, federal registration strengthens your case and helps deter others from duplicating or using without permission.
One should seek legal counsel if you are uncertain in this area. Remember, enforcing intellectual property rights is not self-enforcing. There are no monitoring organizations that will inform you if someone is infringing. It is up to you to monitor and enforce your rights if someone is using your patent, trademark or copyrighted material without your permission.
