Dear M&M: Explain payroll taxes and employers responsibilities when it comes to FICA.
— Dave
Dear Dave: As an employer, it is important to understand your role and responsibilities, as the fines for not complying can be severe. This is one area where, if you are uncertain, make sure you have an accountant or payroll service company help. Most people don’t realize, but employees have a responsibility, too, because the employer withholds payroll taxes and takes care that they are being paid, sometimes they are not aware of payroll taxes and what all is involved.
Most everyone is aware of income taxes both state and federal. We are talking about payroll taxes. As mentioned above, there are certain parts of payroll taxes that the employee and employer are responsible for.
Lucky for the employee, shared payment responsibilities are withheld and deposited by the employer on behalf of the employee.
The first payroll tax we are going to be discussing is called FICA. FICA stands for the Federal Insurance Contribution Act and is used to fund Social Security and Medicare. FICA is 15.3% of an employee’s gross pay. The breakdown of FICA consists of two parts: Social Security and Medicare. Social Security takes 12.4% (6.2% employee responsibility and 6.2% employer responsibility) and Medicare gets the remaining 2.9% (1.45% employee responsibility and 1.45% employee responsibility). Employees will see 6.2% of their gross pay will be deducted for Social Security and 1.45% for Medicare.
The employer then matches the contribution to fund Social Security and Medicare.
Another payroll tax you should be aware of is Unemployment Tax (FUTA). FUTA taxes help to fund state workforce agencies and unemployment. Only employers pay FUTA taxes and this is not a shared payment between employees and employers.
One thing you do not want to happen is to not comply with the rules and regulations of FICA as an employer. If you do not, Trust Funds Recovery Penalties (TFRP), begin after an investigation by the IRS to uncover responsible parties if payments are not made into FUTA. You could be personally responsible.
If you have employees, make certain you understand the rules. Having a trusted payroll company or an accountant handling payroll reduces risk of confronting most payroll issues.
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.