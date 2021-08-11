If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Dear M & M: How much should I spend on marketing? – Don
Dear Don: Henry Ford once said, “To save money by not advertising is like trying to stop time by not setting your watch.”
Different industries will spend different amounts. The automotive, fast food and pharmaceutical industries tend to spend more on advertising than most industries. Competition, product life cycle and differences between products tend to be major factors in advertising.
Obviously, the more your competitors are spending drives up the more you need to spend to maintain awareness. Pharmaceutical companies are continuously coming up with new products. Money needs to be spent on educating us to what these new paramedical products are and what they do. If we have similar products we need to spend marketing dollars to get consumers to buy our stuff.
Remember how much tobacco companies used to spend to differentiate themselves among the competition selling similarly the same product? Generally, speaking the Small Business Association says one should spend between 9% and 12% of gross sales on advertising.
In the end how much can you afford to spend in advertising? You must be able to measure the amount you spent against your return in sales dollars from your efforts. If you can’t measure advertising expenditures vs. revenue or sales I wouldn’t do it.