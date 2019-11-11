Dear M & M: I keep hearing how online sales are driving more people to not go into a store to make a purchase causing more store closures in the future? Any idea what the percent of retail sales are done online?
– Bill
Dear Bill: According to the Internet Retailer from the US Department of Commerce, online sales represent 14% of all retail sales excluding automobiles, fuel and restaurants.
Last year, online sales or ecommerce represented over 50% of all retail sales growth. This trend of increasing share of retail sales to occur online has continued to grow every year.
In 2007, only 5.1% of retail sales were classified as ecommerce or online sales. It is interesting to note that Amazon represents 40% of all e-commerce or internet retail sales in the US.
In 2018, 12 major retailers filed bankruptcy, causing 1,521 store closures. Based on US Census figures, sales of electronic goods will lead the way.
Sales are expected to grow differently by sector. For example, the US toy market is expected to have a 19% market share growth, while sporting goods are forecasted to have only a 9% growth in online sales.
The Salesforce Shopping Index is showing 62% of all e-commerce is done through mobile devices. Having mobile friendly, with quick, usable, compelling content will be crucial to success. Online reviews continue to drive sales. Sites like Yelp, Google and Tripadvisor are where people go to check reputation and consumer confidence to help make buying decisions.
E-commerce has some obstacles to overcome, from delivery of damaged goods to increased shipping and delivery costs to continued trends in online fraud, ecommerce. Overall, the trend to buy online can’t be stopped.
E-commerce is expected to grow double digits as we move forward. If you have a retail store, part of your sales efforts need to be online. E-commerce is not going away. Globally, e-commerce is expected to rise by 20% in 2019. Forecasters are expecting strong growth going forward, but rates are expected to fall below the 20% growth rate in 2020. Source: emarketer.com
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.