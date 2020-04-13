Dear M & M: I am self employed. I have not paid into unemployment. I have no income as I am one of the businesses shut due to social distancing. What do I do to get some money to live on until we can reopen and get back to work? — Jack
Dear Jack: “The UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE EXTENSION UNDER THE CARES ACT CORONAVIRUS AID, RELIEF AND ECONOMIC SECURITY (CARES) ACT President Trump signed into law the provisions of the CARES Act on March 27, 2020. This law makes a number of changes to the availability of unemployment insurance benefits including increasing availability to those who are self-employed or contract workers, those ineligible for state unemployment benefits and those who have exhausted benefits.
The CARES Act includes expansion of unemployment insurance benefits as follows:
•Expands eligibility to individuals who historically have not been eligible for unemployment benefits such as individuals who are self-employed, contract workers or gig workers under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
• Provides people with an additional $600 per week in Pandemic Unemployment Compensation on top of the unemployment amount already offered by Arizona Unemployment benefits. This includes the newly-eligible individuals outlined above. The U.S. Department of Labor issued guidance for state unemployment insurance programs to extend benefits to individuals whose employment status is impacted by COVID-19. Visit the Arizona Unemployment Insurance Program portal at (https://uiclaims.azdes.gov/) to apply for benefits and file weekly claims, or call them Mon-Fri 8am-5pm: 602-364-2722 (Phoenix area) 520-791-2722 (Tucson area) 877-600-2722 (toll free). Please be patient as a high volume of calls are coming in. It is highly recommended to go online for information and to apply. Online the Website is https://des.az.gov/services/coronavirus .” Ask for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.
