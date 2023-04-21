Dear M & M: Can I get a list of online lenders for a small business? Joe
Dear Joe: Certainly, here we go in no particular order.
Bluevine has an easy online application that can be funded quickly and interest rates can be lower than expected. The maximum is $250,000. It has restrictions. You must have been in business for at least one year and have $40,000 in monthly revenue with a 600+ FICO score.
OnDeck requires you to have been in business for one year with $100,000 in annual revenues and an established business checking account. Loans range from $5,000 to $500,000 with terms from three months to three years. It also offers lines of credit.
Lendio is different from other lenders. It has 75 lenders and operate a small business loan marketplace. It can match you with a top lender to meet your needs.
Fundbox is a unique lender that specializes in trade credit. The business continues to buy from its existing suppliers. The vendor is paid by the lender (Fundbox) and then you pay Fundbox back based on the terms of your agreement. You must have already had a business checking account for at least three months and be registered in the US. Interest rates are relatively low terms from 12 to 24 months.
Kabbage offers lines of credit for up to $250,000. It requires that you have been in business for at least one year with sales of at least $4,200 monthly. It offers no prepayment penalties with six-, 12- and 18-month terms.
Some other notable online lenders are Fundera, SmartBiz, StreetShares, Kiva, Funding Circle to CAN Capital.
Just as your business has individual needs, so do all lenders. Make sure you understand what any lender is looking for in a loan and what terms and conditions apply.
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
