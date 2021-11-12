Dear M & M: What can financial ratios tell me about my business? - Dan
Dear Dan: Financial ratios can help you identify strengths and weaknesses. They can best be used to make comparisons of standard ratios used in your industry.
Lenders look very closely at a business’s financial ratios. Here are some categories of business ratios with examples of some ratios one should use:
Asset management/accounts receivable turnover (how many days it takes to collect money owed to you): A lower answer is better.
Inventory turnover (how many days it takes to sell your inventory): A lower answer is better.
Liquidity ratios/working capital (cash available to pay bills): A higher number is better.
Quick acid test (total current assets less inventory available to pay current liabilities): Should be one or higher.
Current ratio (current assets compared to current liabilities): The higher the number the better, should be more than two.
Debt management ratios/leverage (total liabilities divided by total capital): Determines if a company has enough equity, lower number the better, should be less than three.
Accounts payable turnover (shows how quickly a company pays its suppliers): Generally less than 30 days is better.
Profitability ratios/profit margin on sales (net profit divided by net sales): The higher the number the better; if the profit margin is too low, prices are too low or expenses and/or cost of goods are too high.
Cash flow to current maturities (shows your ability to pay term debt after owner’s withdrawals or net profits): Answer of two or more is preferred.
Remember, ratios should be compared to prior years, acceptable lending ranges and industry averages. Differences in industry averages can occur due to business size, age of the company, managers and individual business operations.
Also, a ratio of 19% compared to 20% seems small. If sales are $4 million a 1% difference is $40,000. If net profits are $100,000 then the $40,000 difference is very important.
Trade associations for your business, magazines, newspapers, SBA and your local library can be very helpful in aiding. The staff of the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., would be happy to assist. As always, the Cochise College Small Business Development Center can help.