Dear M & M: Can you give me some good reasons why I should shop locally? — Dan
Dear Dan: Local sales tax receipts fund local things like our fire departments, police, garbage collection, street repairs, etc. Besides environmental factors there is a cost saving of resources or added cost associated with the transportation of goods traveling outside our region to get to the end user from the cost of the fuel, labor and equipment.
From the quality of an import to the freshness of a fruit every item consumed depending on the area and availability shopping locally could have a huge impact on cost and quality. Better service, creating a community, product knowledge, discovering interesting things and people are words and phrases often tossed about.
Remember, where a consumer buys is always their choice. Personally, I always choose locally if I can. As a seller you had better outcompete your competition. Sure, there are more and more people looking to shop locally, but I wouldn’t count on it to meet my sales goals.
Let’s outcompete wherever they are or find something someone else is doing a poor job or not servicing in your market and concentrate on filling the need.
Thinking globally and acting locally was first coined by Patrick Geedes, a Scottish urban planner of the early 20th century. That could be the future of public health and saving our environment.
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.