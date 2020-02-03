Dear M&M: Should I advertise on Facebook? – Dan
Dear Dan: We have all heard, “Half the money I spend on advertising is a total waste. The only problem I have is I don’t know which half!”
When starting any advertising campaign, we don’t choose the media or who’s going to deliver the message to your audience first. One needs to develop who you are trying to reach (the people most likely to do what you want them to do) and what do you want them to do (make a purchase, get information, attend the event or enter the store).
Then you select who’s the best at delivering your message to the audience you want to reach. Is Facebook the best one to deliver your message to your audience? Keeping that in mind, let’s talk about Facebook.
Facebook is connected to 1.6 billion people connecting to businesses worldwide. Studies are showing Facebook can connect to more consumers relatively cheaper than other media outlets, from TV to Magazines.
Facebook starts out making you consider: what outcome do you want? It could be sales to your website, downloads of your app or increased brand awareness. You are then led to select your audience. Who do you want to reach? Is it a certain age, location, or people with a specific interest or behavior that best reflects your audience?
Next, they ask: what platform do you want to use? Facebook now has what they call messenger ads and give options to run on certain mobile devices or Instagram.
Finally, you get to choose your budget. How much do you want to spend? Facebook has an average cost-per-click across all industries of $1.86 and an average cost-per-thousand views of $11.20.
You guessed it, Facebook realizes certain industries will spend more to reach a particular audience, so they charge more because they know you will pay for it. The average cost-per-click for finance and insurance is $3.77, and $.07 for retail. Right now, the lowest daily cost you can do to run an advertising campaign is $1.00 a day. If you set the amount that you want the campaign to spend, it will end when it reaches that limit.
If you spend money with Facebook in advertising, make certain you can trace back when someone makes a purchase. Was it from the Facebook campaign I ran or did Susan, a current happy customer, send them in? Develop campaigns that are measurable.
Source: Facebook
