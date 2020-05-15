Dear M & M: I have not applied for any assistance programs. Is there still time to apply for anything? — Jack
Dear Jack: It is strongly suggested to perform at least 120 day cash flow projection. Where will you be with current expenses and forecasted sales? Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EDIL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are two options available for small businesses affected by Coronavirus. Through the Carers Act which offered billions in emergency relief to small businesses through 2 different funding appropriations from congress one can still apply for PPP loans equal to 2.5 times monthly payroll with loan forgiveness if you follow guidelines on spending the money.
Also, EDIL is a second option that can advance up to $10,000 that might not have to be repaid if used for certain expenses and if not tied to a PPP loan. The amount of the EDIL advance depends on the number of employees ($1,000 per employee). Remember funds are granted on a first come first serve basis. Both programs still have funding right now. Once existing funding runs out it is not certain more money will be appropriated to refund either program.
If you don’t provide all the information requested and guarantee what you stated is true and accurate or your application won’t be processed. Any false information subjects you to a perjury penalty. You must have been in operation prior to February 15, 2020, have fewer than 500 employees, operate and contribute primarily in the US economy through taxes or use US products, materials or labor. Certain non-profits are also eligible for some programs.
You can apply for the (PPP) loans through any existing SBA 7(A) lender or authorized credit union to include some non-bank lenders like Paypal, Quickbooks, Kabbage or Square. Pending legal issues, citizenship, character, incomplete financial information are some reasons you can be denied. In conclusion, take a good look at where you will be in the next 120 days and evaluate where you will be. While the SBA did not require the “credit elsewhere test,” meaning you cannot obtain the funds through another source without undue hardships. Make certain they will scrutinize your liquidity and actual need to use these funds for intended purposes. Connect with your local SBDC or AREDF if you have additional questions or need assistance.