Dear M & M: I am uncertain, should I send an email or would it be better to call them? - Jan
Dear Jan: Most of the time this is a judgment call on your part. Every form of communication has good and bad parts to it. However, if the person requests you to call them. I would call. Many times the message can be misunderstood in an email. If the message is important, complicated, and lengthy or if you have a high chance of recognizing the possibility of a written response not being able to cover everything. Call them. Most of the time people write differently than how they speak anyway. The written word generally doesn’t communicate emotion, passion and feeling. The back and forth communication over the phone can react to misinterpreted conversation immediately. While a written response in an email can take days. In today’s fast paced environment sometimes it is best to slow down and take the time to call someone. Better yet, everyone carries their phone with them. Sometimes a text message can be better than a phone call or an email. I find myself sending text messages more frequently. A simple “no” or “yes” can suffice most of the time. Remember, less is more. Keep it short and to the point. If you need to have a conversation. Call them. Don’t send it in an email or electronically. We have many choices besides a phone, email or a text message. Perhaps, a zoom meeting might be a better choice. In the 1987 romantic comedy the princess bride Inigo Montoya said, “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it does.” This might require our fifth option today — it’s called a face-to-face conversation.
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation