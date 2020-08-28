Dear M & M: Any silver bullet or most important thing I can do to keep my business going? – Jan
Dear Jan: This may sound too simple. There never is any one solution to any problem, but here are some things everyone seems to find a problem with. Once again these are not in any particular order.
I am sure these have been annoying to everyone at some time.
Long lines, no one seems interested in even trying to get people in and out fast.
Not returning a phone call is almost as bad as setting up a time to meet with someone and they don’t show or today was their day off and they aren’t even there. How about setting an appointment for 9 a.m., and it’s been 30 minutes and you’re still in the waiting room?
Going into a store or place of business and no one around to help or no pace to go to get help. When you finally find a person, they can’t help. Either they don’t know the answer, can’t find it or don’t have any supervisory capacity to do anything about it. No one seems to care if we even spend our money with them.
The silver bullet here is customer service. Do you have it? Remember, people won’t remember what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel. Research has shown 60% of customers have stopped doing business with a company just after one bad experience. As many as half the people surveyed said they increased their spending with a company just because of one good customer service interaction. Digging deeper, 85% of the people surveyed said they would pay more if they could get good customer service. Remember customer service is before, during and after the sale. Source: HubSpot, 2020 The State of Customer Service.
