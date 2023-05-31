Dear M & M: I keep hearing about the importance of small businesses in the United States. Do you have any support evidence of that? — Jack
Dear Jack: Recent research from Zippia, an online recruitment service, does show small businesses in the US continue to be the backbone of our community. Here are some highlights from the report:
There are 33.2 million small businesses in the United States and 61.7 million people in the U.S. are employed by small businesses.
Small businesses have created an average of 525,000 new jobs each year since 2000.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 23% of small businesses closed.
A Census Bureau survey found that approximately 47.3% of U.S. employees work for small businesses.
Statistics show that 5% of the U.S. workforce is employed at small businesses with one to four employees, 12.6% work at companies with five to 10 employees, 16.7% are employed at businesses with 20 to 99 employees and 14% work for organizations with 100 to 499 employees.
Forty-six percent of small business owners belong to Generation X, or are between 41 and 56 years old. The survey also revealed that 41% of small business owners are Baby Boomers (57 to 75 years old), while 13% are Millennials (25 to 40 years old) and 1% belongs to Generation Z (younger than 24).
The U.S. Small Business Administration classifies a small business as a company with fewer than 500 employees. The small business classification can vary based on industry standards.
Small businesses account for 64% of new jobs annually and 99.9% of businesses in the US are small businesses (businesses with fewer than 250 employees).
Sixty percent are starting a business to be their own boss and 50% of small businesses fail in the first five years. More than 65% of small businesses are profitable; 64% of small businesses start their businesses with $10,000.
Globally, 90% of all companies are small businesses and they account for 50% of jobs. There are 400 million small businesses in the world. America’s gross domestic product is the market value of the goods and services produced by businesses (employees and property) inside the country.
In 1998, small businesses generated almost half (48%) of the GDP. Fast forward to 2014 and this statistic decreased to 43.5%.
Regardless, the government considers small businesses vital because they are at the forefront of driving innovation, providing jobs, and generating economic growth. Small businesses are responsible for creating 2 of every 3 jobs in the past 25 years.
