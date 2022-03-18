Dear M & M: Is social media marketing mandatory for all businesses in order to be successful? – Dave
Dear Dave: Social media marketing is highly recommended, but not necessarily mandatory.
You should start with a marketing plan, not an advertising campaign. Who is your targeted audience? What resources in time and money or how much experience do you have working with several different platforms or all the various social marketing tools available today?
The goal is to find a consistent way to get your business found. Social media is generally a low-cost way to reach your desired audience. Having the time to commit to a longterm commitment using social media must be considered.
Social media is meant to be social and engage people. Businesses that tend to do well on social media post several times weekly. In the end, if you want to use social media, go for it.
If you are there only because you think you are supposed to be and don’t put the time into it, STOP. Ask yourself, is this the best thing you can be doing with your time? What other type of marketing can you do to best utilize your most valuable resource, TIME?
Marketing any business requires a strategy. Social media is a channel that allows you to communicate with an audience. Is your audience listening to that channel, and most importantly, are you communicating effectively through that social media platform or channel?
Remember, people can see you are not posting and will know if others are not responding or interacting.
If you are using social media because you feel you have to and are not putting forth the effort required to do it well, maybe, there is a better use of your resources (time, money) doing something else.