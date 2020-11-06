Dear M & M: What do you feel is important for my business going forward into 2021? – Jan
Dear Jan: Understanding social selling well will be key to all business today and tomorrow.
Social selling is all about using your existing networks to find the right prospects. The second step is building trusted relationships to achieve your sales goals. This eliminates cold calling and enables you to directly target prospects that will more likely make a purchase.
You can see how it all links together. Building existing relationships with people you already know, increasing trust within this relationship leads to sales from people who know your products and services. Then there is understanding how you treat customers before, after and during the sale.
Think about this. If you could make a purchase with someone you already know that you have buy-in to the way they do business, why wouldn’t you rather buy from them than someone you don’t even know?