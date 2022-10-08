Dear M & M: I recently have been seeing information about streams of income. What are they talking about? — Cathy
Dear Cathy: Generally, streams of income is all about products and services and categorizing sales or income from several sources.
It is a barbershop selling shampoo and maybe even a comb. Besides getting money from a haircut people might pay you money for a comb. It could be something entirely different and have nothing to do with cutting hair.
Maybe you want to sell lottery tickets. People might come into your barbershop just to buy a lottery ticket and don’t need their hair cut. You still get something from them from another service you were providing.
You might have a side business making jewelry. Maybe you know another store that could possibly sell your jewelry in their store. Better yet you create an online store and sell jewelry to someone in another town, state or country.
When something isn’t working you would have money coming in from other sources selling other products or services. It’s called diversification. Diversification not only makes for safer investments it opens up opportunities in business to be less risky by having money flow in from multiple sources.
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
