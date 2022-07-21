Dear M & M: My lender asked me for a business plan. I found an online template and it is asking for a SWOT Analysis. What are they talking about in a SWOT Analysis? – Dave
Dear Dave: A simple breakdown of a SWOT Analysis. The “S” stands for strengths. What do you do well? What makes you stand out from the competition?
The “W” stands for weakness. Do you have any? It is good to identify some weaknesses and be able to point them out. It could be from a bad location to a competitor with a larger marketing budget or better brand recognition.
My favorite is the “O,” which stands for opportunities. I need this loan because I see a huge opportunity and if I get the money I will be more successful pursuing this opportunity.
Finally, the “T” stands for threats. What threats do you see from disrupting technology to a new competitor entering your market? Every business owner should be aware of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
I always love putting in another “T.” My SWOT analysis is a SWOTT Analysis. The second “T” stands for trends. What is the future and what new trends are happening that I want to take advantage of? How long is this trend going to last? Can I make any money off the new trend?
Funny part, this new “T” called a trend could be a strength, weakness, opportunity or threat. It depends on what you do with it. Your bank or lender wants to know your answers to a SWOT analysis; you’re going to give them your answer to a SWOTT Analysis. This new trend could sail the ship or sink the boat.