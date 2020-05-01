Dear M & M: What are some things I should be doing now, while my business is closed due to current guidelines in regards to social distancing? - Bill
Dear Bill: I would seriously take a look at who you are doing business with. How did your landlord, bank, insurance company, accountant or suppliers handle your requests? These are important people that need to help, not hurt. It might be time to relocate, find a new bank or seek help with an accountant.
I am certain there are going to be plenty of opportunities in real estate or negotiating new leases going forward. There might be some expansion or remodeling opportunities one should consider. While you are shut down, this could be a good time to do some changes to existing space. I have heard bad and good stories about banks and how businesses were treated.
If you had a bad experience, time to shop around. If you had a good experience with your bank, thank them and spread the word. Do you have a real banking relationship with your bank? Is there someone you can talk to about your business and financial needs? Liquidity and access to capital is important. Your bank should be more than just a place to deposit sales and extract expenses from.
Insurance is a very important part of any business. Take a good look at your insurance policy to see what your coverage exclusions are. Most policies have coverage issues in regards to interpreting virus exclusions like "physical damage" that might be a requirement to recover any business interruption losses.
Check specific terms to see if you are covered for losses suffered in connection with a government order prohibiting access to a covered location. Remember, understanding the specific terms of your insurance policy like the requirement of "physical damage" and loss needs to be clearly understood and how you are covered for business losses going forward. You don't want to be caught up in, "Oops, thought I had flood insurance."
You never want to say the single most important part of my business is anything, because each business has so many single most important things. With that being said, a most important part of any business is accounting. Do you have the proper records? Are you paying yourself and employees correctly? Do you have 1099 workers that are really employees? Are you not properly reporting all income? Do you have income statements, balance sheets and understand what a cash flow statement is? Should you even be doing your own books? Having a good accountant that works with you in your business is important.
Finally, are you one of those businesses that can say, "Half the money I spend on advertising is a total waste, the problem is I don't know which half that is?" Your marketing plan should be specific, with measurable and clearly defined desirable outcomes. Again, it's time to shop around.
What are you buying from your suppliers? Not only checking the price you are paying, do any of them sell other things you could be offering to your customers? What else can you sell? Better service after the sale, expansions beyond normal geographic areas covered, selling in different channels of distribution online are some examples.
None of this is easy. The way we conducted business before the coronavirus for most everyone will have to change when we reopen. Think about what you will have to do when we go back. For most of us, the faucet will not be gushing. It will probably be a drip or a drop.
As stated before now is the time to work on your business when you are not in it. Stand back and try to look at what you are doing in the eyes of your customers.
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.