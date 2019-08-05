Dear M & M: I own a business and keep hearing conversations about financial ratios. What are financial ratios? How can they help me? - Jack
Dear Jack: Financial ratios are a great source of information to monitor and compare industry standards to see how you are doing and can help you identify problem areas in your company. Understanding what percent of the money you take in that is being consumed by payroll should be a key factor in the determination of how many people are scheduled next week.
Every industry has different percentages. Sageworks is an industry that gathers statistical information in this area. In the last five years, the average restaurant in America spent 25.26 percent of sales on payroll. A clothing store should spend on average 15.75 percent of total sales on payroll, according to what an average clothing store spent on payroll for the last five years in the U.S.
As always, there are exceptions to every rule. Some people get an A and some get an F. This average number is a “C”. Assuming you had $100,000 in sales in your restaurant and you spend $25,000 on payroll, you just spent 25 percent of your sales on payroll and are spending on payroll what the average restaurant in the US spends on that line item of expenses.
Remember, you have to come up with mortgage, insurance, electric, accounting, advertising and everything else that comes with the business. It is a scary thought when you consider the costs of the food you just sold was almost 40 percent of total sales based on industry averages of the cost of goods sold in all restaurants across the U.S.
Between payroll and the cost of the food you just sold, you only have $35,000 left to pay everything else. Interesting to note on average across the U.S. restaurants in the last five years total net income after all bills were paid, to include taxes, lost -2.41 percent, or $2,410, for every $100,000 in sales. If payroll was 20 percent of sales instead of 25 percent of sales, you would have made an extra $5,000, thus offsetting the loss of $2,410 and made a profit of $2,590. Remember, the people that got A's and B’s are sometimes spending less on what they sold or keeping payroll down below these industry averages to have more money left over to pay the other bills and maybe even make a profit at the end of the day.
Ever wonder why so many restaurants go in and out of business? Paying attention to financial ratios like payroll as a percent of sales or what you are charging for a plate of food based on what it cost to produce will make your enterprise more successful. Source: Sageworks