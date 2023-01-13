Dear M & M: Recession, depression and inflation; what are they and should I be concerned about it all? — Dan
Dear Dan: In short, a recession occurs when the economy slows down when Gross Domestic Product or the sales of our goods and services decline in two consecutive quarters. A depression is a really bad downturn in our GDP for several years with unemployment above ten percent. Inflation is simply a rise in prices.
A great example of this was the recent rise in gas prices. Interesting conditions starting 2023 to consider. Inflation is looming, interest rates are rising and unemployment continues to be low. The stock market is showing some recovery from the recent fall in 2022. The demand for housing remains high yet demand for retail space from our malls to main street is shrinking.
Market trends on what we buy and how we buy are pushing for more online activity. More people will continue to demand to work from home. Supply chain disruptions will lesson but still remain a concern. Global trade will become more relevant as resources from labor to materials are considered to reduce inflation and recessionary tendencies.
Climate changes, alternative energy uses, migration of human populations, new challenges in infectious diseases and world challenges with military disputes are some additional concerns and, in many cases, can be contributors to inflation, recession and in extreme cases possibly depressions in some areas.
Hold on to your seat; 2023 looks to be an interesting year.
