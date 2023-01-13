Dear M & M: Recession, depression and inflation; what are they and should I be concerned about it all? — Dan

Dear Dan: In short, a recession occurs when the economy slows down when Gross Domestic Product or the sales of our goods and services decline in two consecutive quarters. A depression is a really bad downturn in our GDP for several years with unemployment above ten percent. Inflation is simply a rise in prices.

