Dear M & M: What is a recession and should I be worried? – Dan
Dear Dan: All of us are hearing daily that a recession is looming. In 1974 the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics gave us this definition. There needs to be a 1.5% decline in Gross National Product or the total value of all goods and services plus foreign investment with unemployment reaching 6% or higher.
Since 1854 the U.S. has had 33 recessions and only 1 depression. Depression is an extended period of decline in Gross Domestic Product with greater than 20% unemployment, among other factors. Sudden spikes in the price of oil leading to increased costs at the pumps, COVID-19 epidemic resulting in health lockdowns, revolutionary changes in technology causing rapid changes shutting down entire industries are examples of economic shocks that can both lead to downturns in the economy.
According to Forbes, “The U.S. economy shrank at an annual rate of 1.5% in the first quarter of 2022 — the first decline since the second quarter of 2020, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated a worse-than-expected update to last month’s figure, which showed a decline of 1.4%. The update primarily reflected softer-than-expected spending on business inventories and residential investments, which was only partially offset by an uptick in consumer spending, the government said.”
The employment situation, May 2022: The unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. I think the biggest worry we are all experiencing right now is the third leg of this stool called inflation. Inflation is a decline in purchasing power. More to come next week on the inflation part of the stool.