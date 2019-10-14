Dear M&M: What purpose does a balance sheet serve? — John Q.
Dear John Q: Henry Ford said, “The two most important things in any company does not appear on a balance sheet: Its people and its reputation.“
With that said, a balance sheet is an important document and understanding what goes in a balance sheet is important. Every balance sheet is comprised of two columns. The column on the left lists the assets. The column on the right is the company liabilities and owners’ equity. Assets should always equal the company’s liabilities and owners’ equity.
One of the key indicators of how well a company is doing is derived from the balance sheet. It is called a debt ratio. It tells how much a company is leveraged. Total liabilities divided by total assets or the debt/equity ratio shows the portion of the company’s assets that are financed by debt. If the ratio is greater than .5, most of the company’s assets are financed by debt. Companies with high debt-to-equity ratios are said to be highly leveraged.
One can see the higher the ratio, the larger the risk. Lenders will use this as an indicator on the borrowing capacity of a firm. When making comparisons with your company, keep in mind industry averages or competing firms will help make some apple to apple similarities.
There are numerous other financial ratios one can get from a balance sheet. Another important financial ratio is the current ratio. It is current assets divided by current liabilities. Sometimes this is called a liquidity ratio. This will tell if a company can pay back its short-term debt. A ratio of less than 1 tells they cannot meet its current obligation with available current liquidity. It doesn’t mean they are headed to go out of business, but it might need to tap other resources to meet current obligations.
In summary, understanding the value of a balance sheet and generating some of your own financial ratios will help you to become a better organization.
