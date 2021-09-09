If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Dear M & M: Recently, I have been hearing a lot about shopping locally. Any thoughts about selling globally? - Bill
Dear Bill: Supporting your local market is extremely important. When you spend your money locally a larger portion of the money is spent in the community creating more economic impact in the community you live in.
As a business owner you should support and be a part of any local online campaign geared at helping local companies sell online locally. On the other hand, international markets are attracting more attention daily.
The U.S. represents 5% percent of the world population. Why not sell to the other 95%? Don’t forget, on a global calendar there is a holiday almost always somewhere else. Holiday sales always lead to more selling opportunities.
Marketing strategies always need to be customized to meet local-brand-specific and product-specific needs. Tailoring your approach to meet the demands of a geographic region internationally needs to be implemented just like your current marketing efforts within the U.S.
Remember, because of social media as your campaigns go live, it goes globally rapidly. International markets are attracting a larger audience because of Walmart, Amazon and Alibaba efforts to sell more.
Yes, you should be buying locally and selling on any locally grown ecommerce site. Bur remember, don’t take your eyes off of the opportunities to sell globally while you are engaging in local market opportunities.