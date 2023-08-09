Dear M & M: How long do I need to keep business records before I destroy them? — Dan

Dear Dan: According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, it depends. For legal documents from a bill of sale to a trademark registration, it is best to keep them indefinitely. IRS tax statements, returns and payroll records, they say it’s best to keep for seven years.

