Dear M & M: How long do I need to keep business records before I destroy them? — Dan
Dear Dan: According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, it depends. For legal documents from a bill of sale to a trademark registration, it is best to keep them indefinitely. IRS tax statements, returns and payroll records, they say it’s best to keep for seven years.
Most CPAs advise keeping your accounting documents or records for seven years. In some instances you might be advised to keep them indefinitely depending on the nature of your business. Insurance permits, licensing and any other policies I would keep until you have received replacement for expired ones.
For banking statements, canceled checks, credit card statements, depending on your business or tax circumstances, seven years should be sufficient. Hiring records from job advertisements to resumes from applicants is recommended to keep for at least one year.
So, you can see it really does depend on what records you have and the nature of your business.
Don’t be in such a hurry to destroy records. I’d be more concerned you are storing them in a safe place. Make certain anyone who has access to your records understands confidentiality, who is allowed to see them and what is the purpose for someone wanting to see anything.
Don’t be in a hurry to destroy something you might need later.
