Dear M & M: What are some of the reasons a person starts a business? — Dan
Dear Dan: Not in any particular order here are some of the reasons I have heard why people start their own business.
Dear M & M: What are some of the reasons a person starts a business? — Dan
Dear Dan: Not in any particular order here are some of the reasons I have heard why people start their own business.
I like the first one the best: Where I work I get paid the same whether I do good or not. Working for myself, if I do good I can pay myself more money.
Recently, I have been hearing a lot of people say they will have more freedom to do things the way they want to. Under this example of more freedom they say they are working from home, when they want, with who they want to.
It always amazes me the number of people that say it’s in their blood. They say they were born to work for themselves. From escaping the 9 to 5 to creating a new product no one else has seen are some other great examples why a person decides to start a business.
Building something, creating a legacy, pursuing a passion, being the boss, creating something from the ground up are all great reasons to start a business. Executing what others can’t and finding a better way to do something from a product to a service are some very good reasons to start a new business.
In summary, freedom and passion seem to keep coming to the top as the two main reasons people want to start their own business. I think one of the most important parts in opening any business is to explore the next part. Can you make enough money from opening this new business to stay open?
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.