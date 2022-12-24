Dear M & M: What are some of the reasons a person starts a business? — Dan

Dear Dan: Not in any particular order here are some of the reasons I have heard why people start their own business.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?