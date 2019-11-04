Dear M & M: Any statistics about small businesses in the United States out there? – Janice
Dear Janice: The U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy has some great material out there. Let me share a few facts published by them. The office of Advocacy categorizes small business as an independent business with fewer than 500 employees.
To start out, just how many small businesses are there in the US? According to the Office of Advocacy there are 30.2 million small businesses in the US. Eighty percent, or 24.3 million, had no employees and are termed (non-employers). Twenty percent, or 5.9 million had paid employees.
There are 19,464 large businesses or business with more than 500 employees. The number of small employers has increased as the number of non-employers firms has gone up as well.
From 2000 to 2017, small business has created 65.9 percent of all the new jobs created.
From 2005 to 2017, four out of five new businesses survived one year (79.8 percent). About half of all small businesses survive past five years. As time goes by, it doesn’t get easier, as only one-third survive past 10 years. Startups (businesses less than one year old) seem to occupy about 8 percent of the total number of business establishments in the U.S.
About 45 percent of all business owned are at least 50 percent women-owned businesses. Veterans own about 9 percent of the businesses in the U.S. Immigrants (foreign born) own around 14 percent of all businesses.
Accommodation, food services, transportation and warehousing are some of the major categories or industries with foreign born ownership.
Millennials are less likely to be self-employed and self-employment among individuals ages 15 to 34 has been on the decline since 1990.
About one in five firms are family-owned. Industries with the highest share of family-owned businesses are real estate, rental, leasing, accommodations and food services.
The majority of non-employer firms are sole proprietors (86.4 percent).
About 50 percent of all businesses are home-based. Industries based out of a home are most likely involved in construction, information, professional and technological services.
Overall, 2.9 percent of all firms are franchises. More specifically, 2.3 percent of non-employer firms are franchises, as 5.3 percent of all small employers and 9.6 percent of large employers with 500 or more workers.
The Office of Advocacy was created by congress in 1976. Their mission includes conducting policy studies and economic research on issues of concern to a small business. Their website, www.sba.gov/advocacy contains numerous databases and links to additional resources.
