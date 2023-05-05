Dear M & M: Any thoughts on what to look for before I sign a lease? — Bob
Dear Bob: Remember once you sign it you are legally obligated to agree to the terms. Understanding what you signed up for is pretty important.
Step one is to read and understand the lease. Step two is to have the city or county do a courtesy walk to make certain the building is up to code for any building or fire codes. If you have anything to do with selling food, make certain the county health department does an inspection. If it isn’t handicapped accessible you could be responsible to get it up to code before you open.
Remember, besides regulations and requirements by the city or county you are hanging a sign on someone else’s building. The landlord or building owner might have some thoughts on what kind of a sign they want on their building.
Is everything in working order? The last thing you need is having to replace the cooling system or water heater before you open.
I am not expecting to have to replace every light bulb in the place. But what does the carpet, tile floors, walls and roof look like? Any major glass already broken?
Besides the building another consideration is what are you allowed to do once inside. It’s called the “Use Clause.” If you need to sell lottery tickets, ice cream cones or buy and sell gold and silver, can you do it? Are you allowed to sublet any portion of the building? What will your costs be for some of the other expenses that occur?
Property tax, common areas maintenance, marketing fees, insurance are common expenses. What is the deposit to even turn on the gas or electric?
In summary, every word in a lease is negotiable. The time to negotiate is before you sign, not after.
Remember most improvements you make to the building when your lease ends you won’t be able to take with you. Understanding your cost to open, monthly expenses of the lease and other costs to occupy the building, can you make any money running a business in this space?
Other considerations are location, traffic, ability to find you, neighbor tenants, parking and security. If you don’t understand every word or clause in this legal document called a lease, get someone who can help.
Remember, put on your negotiation hat. Maybe you need 30-60 days to make improvements before you even start paying rent.
