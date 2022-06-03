Dear M & M: Something that often occurs to me as I’m in a shop or business is “ I wish the owner/cashier/employee could see this place as a customer does.” – Dana
Dear Dana: You are so correct. Looking at your business through the eyes of the customer is so important. Examples would be to have the bakery store owner, deli manager, flower shop owner to step out from behind the counter and think about what you see in the counter or display case they are selling out of.
Tape, dirty fingerprints, wrong store hours posted on the front door, maybe an old flyer that is still hanging in the window of an event that took place last month are just some of the things that bother me.
What are the employees wearing? Sometimes it’s hard to tell the difference between the people working there from the customers. I once saw a waiter wearing really dirty shoes and it made me wonder how clean the kitchen was.
Have you ever been in the bathroom of a place where the bathrooms were so bad you never went back? This is all part of working on your business, not in it. Time to step back and look around.
Have you ever tried to call your own business to ask a simple question? How long did the phone ring? Was the person at the other end of the line helpful? If you are a business that pays an outside agency to forward calls, are you happy with what they are telling people?
Recent studies show that 96% of customers will not complain. They are called the silent customer. Interesting to note, 91% of the customers who have a complaint simply will never return if they have a bad experience.
Further studies show that this silent customer won’t complain to management. They do talk and they tell 9 to 15 other people about their bad experience. More than 1 in 10 tell 20 other people. With today’s social media they can tell thousands about this bad experience.
Remember the other side of this. If you see someone doing something good, thank them. Time to thank Dana this week for this topic or question.
